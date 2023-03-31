Searches for “is ChatGPT safe?” have skyrocketed in the past few days as people worry about the impact of AI on their future.

The Google Trends data, discovered by leading Crypto education platform Cryptomaniaks.com, reveals that people all around the world are unsure how safe ChatGPT is, with searches for “is ChatGPT safe?” increasing by a massive 614% since 16 March.

A spokesperson for Cryptomaniaks.com commented on the data: “As AI technology like ChatGPT continues to advance and integrate into our daily lives, it’s vital to address the safety concerns that are emerging. This surge in searches highlights the need for greater public education and transparency around AI systems and their potential risks.

“It’s important to recognize that AI, like ChatGPT, holds immense potential for revolutionizing various industries, but it’s essential to strike a balance between innovation and safety. Developers, users, and regulators must work together to create guidelines that ensure responsible development and deployment of AI technology.

“As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated and integrated into society, it is our collective responsibility to stay informed about potential risks and actively engage in discussions about AI safety. We must embrace the benefits of AI while diligently mitigating potential harm, ensuring a secure and beneficial future for all.”