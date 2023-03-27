HLB has announced the addition of Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) to their global network. BNN has a client base that they serve locally, regionally, and globally from five full-service offices in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. They specialise in tax, assurance, and advisory firm in the region and work in a host of sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, life sciences and biotech, real estate and construction and public sector entities.

BNN managing principal, Dayton Benway, commented: “Our team at Baker Newman Noyes is thrilled to join HLB International and be a part of their strong, collaborative network.

“This membership complements BNN’s current accounting and advisory services and bolsters our offerings in emerging and niche areas, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our fellow high-quality, client service-focused member firms. Our commitment to learning and growth, teamwork, exceptionally responsive client service, and caring about our people, clients, and communities make this partnership a great fit.”

HLB chief regional officer for western markets, Lisa Benson, concluded: “We are very happy to welcome Baker Newman Noyes to the network. The addition of a Top 100 firm in in the Northeast strengthens the US market even further. With offices in five locations in three states paired with the depth of services BNN offers, it’s a big win for HLB. Their focus on fostering relationships and collaboration is entirely in keeping with the HLB’s people first approach. We look forward to working together and learning from each other so we can deliver effective accounting and advisory solutions to the HLB global community.”