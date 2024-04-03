Allinial Global has announced the addition of 12 new member firms:
- ACM & Associates (Pty) Ltd. – Mahé, Seychelles
- ALTO – Warsaw, Poland
- Artion S. A. – Athens, Greece
- CPA International Turkey – Istanbul, Turkey
- Dixcart Management (IOM) Limited – Douglas, Isle of Man
- Fathalla Solutions LLC – Cairo, Egypt
- Layzell & Co – St. Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands
- Sercor Group – Vaduz, Liechtenstein
- Solveo Advisory Sp. z.o.o.– Gdansk, Poland
- Sulaiman Al Bassam and Partners – Kuwait
- Uniqus Consultech, Inc. – Mumbai, India
- Vaciero S.L.P. – Madrid, Spain
Commenting on this, Allinial Global CEO and president, Mark Koziel said: “I’m delighted to welcome these outstanding new members to Allinial Global. Each new firm offers distinctive capabilities and expertise that will enhance commerce and connectivity across the association and enable our member firms to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class solutions to their clients.”