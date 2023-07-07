Accountancy firm Grunberg & Co, has promoted one of its leading audit specialists, Herman Hang to its partnership team.

In the last few years, the London-based firm has seen considerable growth in the demand for its audit services both domestically and internationally.

To support this growth, Hang has been promoted to partner to oversee the development of the audit practice and continue with his role as a mentor to up-and-coming leaders in this area.

Hang originally joined the practice in 2016 as an audit and account senior and quickly became involved in and began to lead some of the practice’s largest and most complex audits.

In his new role, Hang intends to develop and grow his portfolio of clients and continue to play a role in the development of staff at Grunberg & Co.

Commenting on his appointment, Hand said: “I am excited to be joining the partnership team at Grunberg & Co during this exciting time in the practice’s history.

“I’m looking forward to utilising all the skills I’ve learned at the firm to help drive growth in the practice and apply my passion for assisting clients and our own team.”

Grunberg & Co’s head of audit, Gedalia Waldman, said that Hang had proved himself to be a focused and dedicated auditor, who has undertaken complex and challenging audits for clients around the world.

Waldman said: “From very early on, Herman demonstrated his innate ability to manage the audit process and provide effective and insightful reports to our growing client base.

“I am delighted that he is joining our partnership team and supporting the further growth and development of our audit department.”

Grunberg & Co managing partner, Robert Bean, added: “Herman is an incredibly driven member of our team, who has a fantastic approach to delivering accurate and insightful audit services to our clients.

“He has also played a pivotal role in developing various staff members within Grunberg & Co and I am pleased to see him so enthused to continue providing this support.”