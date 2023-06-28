Joe Pickard

International Accounting Bulletin has launched its Audit and Assurance 2023 Supplement.     

To extend our content offering, we bring additional value to our readers and partners by way of the Audit & Assurance 2023 supplement, which includes original Q&As, thought leadership and case studies by Daxin Global, Kreston Global and AICPA® & CIMA®: , showing the workings of their business strategies and operations.

IAB Supplements to follow in 2023 will cover the following themes, September: Cloud, October: Sustainability and December: AI.