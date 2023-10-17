ETL GLOBAL member cmt ag from Appenzell, Switzerland, has recently achieved a milestone by celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing expert tax and business advisory services.
To mark this occasion, cmt hosted a celebratory event, bringing together their clients, employees and friends. The event provided a delightful opportunity to reflect on their journey, fostering connections and celebrating their achievements together. cmt attributes their continued success to a strong and dedicated team, along with trustful clients, who have been the driving force behind their accomplishments.
Over the past 20 years, cmt has sought to assist businesses with establishment, restructuring, liquidation, mergers, and expansion. They’ve had the mission to provide constant support for their clients, guiding them through challenges and celebrating their successes. In the present day, cmt is a well-established team of 10 dedicated professionals serving over 500 clients, both national and international.
The constant technological, but also social changes have encouraged cmt to always stay at the pulse of time and use these opportunities by working more and more digitally. Their team members are able to work anywhere and have become true experts in managing processes and tasks online in direct exchange with their clients’ systems.
