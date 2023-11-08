BKR International has announced the return of former member firm DMLO CPAs + Advisors to membership. DMLO leadership made the decision to leave an international network to resume their membership with BKR International, effective 1 November, 2023.
Commenting on this, BKR International CEO Tim Morris said: “It is great to welcome DMLO back to BKR. We know each other well, and they are an ideal fit for BKR. They understand our offering and are ideally placed to benefit from it. I look forward to renewing our acquaintance with them and know they will be really positive contributors to BKR.”
BKR International Americas regional chair, John Beauston, added: “This is wonderful news for our global membership. It is like a reunion with longtime friends, and we welcome this renewed collaboration with DMLO’s team of professionals.”
With 60+ CPAs and over 150 employees, DMLO is a leading regional accounting firm providing a full range of financial and advisory services to businesses, individuals, high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit organisations. They also have specialised teams focused on construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, long-term care, not-for-profit organisations, service businesses, medical/dental practices, and financial institutions/credit unions.
DMLO president, Chris Ward, concluded: “The team at DMLO is very excited about our return to BKR. The main decision point for returning was the previous strong relationships we had with BKR members, some of whom we stayed connected with over the past few years.
“We missed the camaraderie and personal relationships we were able to rely upon and utilise to help our practice at DMLO grow and thrive. We believe BKR provides many networking opportunities to tackle both technical and firm management issues, but we also understand that you get out of an association what you put into it. We look forward to being a strong contributor to BKR’s strategic initiatives.”
