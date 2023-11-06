The annual worldwide meeting for BKR International has just come to a close in Washington DC. Some 72 firms from 38 countries were in attendance to see the unveiling of the new corporate identity for the association.
The new strategy launched in Washington DC prepares BKR International for the future. ‘Doing Business, Sharing Knowledge, Creating Relationships’ are the three pillars of the brand. The new brand seeks to convey stability, affluence and renewal. According to an official statement, BKR seeks to channel a renewed relevance in the financial world.
The rebrand was met with enthusiasm at the worldwide meeting where the central theme of discussions was “What will your legacy be?”. This enabled members to look at how they and their fellow members are preparing their firms for the future
Members were also able to discuss strategy, understand global issues facing the accountancy industry and learn from a varied line up of keynote speakers. To complement the new strategy and brand a new website has been launched. The new website is much more interactive and allows members to have a much greater understanding of what the association offers.
Commenting on this, BKR International CEO, Tim Morris, said: “Our profession is going through a period of significant disruption and with that comes considerable opportunity for an organisation like BKR International. We are very proud to have revealed our renewed focus and intent to take on the market and continue to build a legacy that our members are proud of”.
BKR International chair, Marycris Oplas, concluded: “Our members overwhelmingly approved our strategy and moving to a Future Ready BKR. We’re excited to on board the changes that will drive the organisation forward and set us up for great future success.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData