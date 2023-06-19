BKR International has announced the addition of TRC Pamco Middle East to the association’s EMEA region team.

TRC Pamco, the new BKRI member in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in Dubai, is a sector-neutral boutique consulting firm and provides a range of accounting, auditing, management consulting & advisory services for large business houses in banking, infrastructure, FMCG, retail trading, IT, hospitality, automobiles and other sectors. The firm also specialises in market entry strategy including advisory on structuring for various large corporations.

In the words of our EMEA chair Rui Pinho: “This is another very welcome addition to the BKR EMEA Region and BKR International. We are excited to have a new member in the UAE where the markets and business opportunities continue to expand.”

TRC Pamco managing partner, Manan Chadha, added: “We are delighted to join BKRI at this exciting time in the UAE. Business is growing and opportunities continue to become available. The global reach of BKR International and the independence of its members was a real attraction when we looked to join an Association.

“At TRC Pamco we are committed to building a knowledge-based relationship using our expertise and resources to provide maximum value to our clients, and as such joining BKR International was a logic step forward to building mutually beneficial relationships across the network which are key elements to success.”