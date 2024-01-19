Delphi Alliance announces the appointment of Tim Davies as a non-executive director, responsible for the alliance’s growth strategy to become a global multi-practice association, providing synergies and opportunities to firms around the world.
Davies brings 15 years of experience in board and senior leadership roles at two UK accounting firms, including an executive board membership in Mazars UK. He further brings a unique skill set from his various leadership roles in complex, multi-matrix business structures, operating across services, industries, and geographies.
Those experiences include market consolidation and practice mergers, international expansion, networks and alliances, business model improvements, governance and client engagement, and brand development
