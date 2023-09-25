Delphi Alliance has announced that it will be holding its first global conference in October, according to an official press release issued by the international alliance of independent firms.

The conference is due to take place between 25th and 27th of October, and it will be taking place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens, as shared by Delphi Alliance general manager, Chris Boreham.

According to an official statement by Delphi, the conference promises to offer “exceptional networking opportunities”, a space to “unlock fruitful collaborations”, and a lineup of “expert” keynote speakers.

With two distinct sessions, those attending the conference will be able to participate in both the open session, featuring government officials, international guests, business executives, keynote speakers, and our alliance members, as well as an exclusive closed session dedicated solely to Delphi alliance members.