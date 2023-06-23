The Board of Directors of Delphi Alliance has announced the appointment of ex BKR International EMEA chairman and Eurofast International non-executive charman, Christodoulos Damianou, as its new board member.

Damianou will lead the growth strategy for Delphi Alliance in the MENA and Europe regions.

Damianou currently serves as the non-executive Chairman of Eurofast International Ltd. He specialises in international tax structuring and planning, including real estate structuring. He has over 35 years of working experience in tax consulting, working with local as well as multinational companies.

Previously in his career he has served as the EMEA Chairman of BKR – the 5th largest international accounting association in the world for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region as well as President of the Junior Chamber International of Cyprus. He is also a member of a number of international trade associations and a Board Member of some house-hold name companies.

He is a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University and he is a US CPA. He has extensive experience cross-border structuring, joint ventures and M&A in the countries of South East Europe and CIS. Christodoulos is also a Partner and a Non-Executive Board at Taxand Cyprus and is a regular speaker in international tax conferences and events and he has also conducted over 200 presentations on International Tax Planning, Accounting and Management Consulting in conferences and meetings all over the world.

Damianou is also the author of numerous taxation articles published in International press and magazines. Also, from 2004 to 2006 he served on the Worldwide and EMA Boards of BKR International. He had gathered extensive experience in the countries of South East Europe and CIS, as well as specific cross-border structuring experience involving most of the countries in the Region.