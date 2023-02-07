BKR International has announced an increase in its European presence with new member firms in Cyprus and Belgium.

Cyause Audit Services Limited are based in Nicosia and have more than 20 years’ experience. They provide a full spectrum of services and have international clients spread across Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

Cyause managing partner Kyriakos Tramountanellis said: “Membership of an association with the reach around the world that BKR offers is a great way to grow my business and better serve my clients. The interchange between members will allow me to take Cyause to the next level of growth and allow me to provide an even better offering.”

BKR International chair, Marycris Oplas, further added: “I am delighted to welcome Cyause into the BKR family. Their presence further adds to our coverage in Cyprus and we look forward to working with Kyriakos and his team.”

BKR further announced the addition of the Belgium-based Decupere & Partners as a member firm. With 15 partners and a total of 120 staff, they have significant expertise in the construction, agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors. The firm was originally formed in 1985 and now has some 10 offices in the Flemish area of the country. Their head office is in Ypres and they offer a full range of accountancy, advisory and tax services.

Decupere chief operations officer, Dieter Bonte commented: “Membership of BKR International will give us a better understanding of how accountancy is evolving outside Belgium and we can provide a service for fellow members and their customers in the Flanders area of Belgium and it will be of benefit to my clients and staff.”

BKR International’s CEO, Tim Morris said: “Decupere are a great fit for us in Belgium. They are a well-established firm with an appetite for growth and will really add to the range of service we can provide in Flanders in particular and Belgium as a whole. We are excited by their membership and look forward to working with them.”