Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has announced the appointment of a new private client services tax partner.

Elsa Littlewood is set to join BDO’s private wealth and entrepreneurial team. She has over 20 years’ experience in tax and private client services, having delivered advice to clients from all spheres of the private wealth spectrum. She joins BDO from EY and will be based in London.

Littlewood will be working closely with BDO’s private equity team, drawing on her experience to advise and guide individuals, investors and management teams throughout their private equity lifecycle.

Commenting on her appointment, Littlewood said: “Navigating private wealth and private equity tax rules can be complex and it requires bespoke, often multi-jurisdictional, advice. It’s important to understand the commercial aims at a fund level as well as personal and family objectives, and that’s where our advice and guidance at BDO comes in. I am looking forward to working with these individuals alongside the ambitious and dynamic tax team at BDO.”

BDO managing partner, Paul Eagland, added: “Appointing talented individuals like Elsa is crucial to BDO as we continue to grow our tax teams. I have no doubt that Elsa’s knowledge and expertise will offer new and existing businesses alike the valuable advice required to help them succeed in their growth ambitions.”