EY has announced the acquisition of whyaye ltd, a UK-based consulting services provider for the ServiceNow platform, as part of significant ongoing investments in technology consulting services. Today’s announcement marks the eighth EY acquisition in the UK since April 2021.

Founded in 2019, whyaye ltd is a Newcastle-based consulting services provider for the ServiceNow platform with over 100 employees across the UK. ServiceNow is a market leading digital platform which combines diverse business data and processes into a consolidated, integrated and automated services management solution.

The acquisition, which will be known as EY whyaye, will support the growth of EY Technology Consulting services by expanding capacity, capabilities and market presence around the ServiceNow technology platform. Maureen Robson-Norman, whyaye CEO will join Ernst & Young LLP as a Partner.

EY managing partner for consulting, UK & Ireland, Benoit Laclau, commented: “Our UK consulting teams achieved record levels of growth last year and we have maintained the momentum into this financial year. We are seeing strong levels of client demand for technology consulting and are making significant investments to expand and strengthen the skills and capabilities we can offer clients as they transform and future-proof their organisations. The acquisition of whyaye is an important addition to EY Consulting in the UK as we look to grow our market capabilities around the ServiceNow platform.”

EY managing partner for client services, UK & Ireland, Alison Kay, commented: “This is the eighth acquisition in the UK in just over two years and is part of our wider growth strategy. EY whyaye will enhance our thriving consulting services, bringing new capabilities and skills and follows the recent acquisitions of Frank Hirth, Pythagoras Communications, Seaton Partners, Lane4, PeakEPM, Blackdot and most recently Digital Detox.”

whyaye CEO, Maureen Robson-Norman, said: “This is an important milestone for whyaye and we’re excited to be part of the EY organisation. ServiceNow is an incredibly powerful platform which can help bring significant efficiencies to a business when used to its full potential. We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with EY teams to accelerate our growth and work with clients on their transformation journeys.”

ServiceNow vice president and general manager, UK&I, Jordi Ferrer, commented: “I am delighted to see the continued investments in EY Technology Consulting services by expanding capacity, capabilities and market presence around the ServiceNow technology platform. The addition of whyaye will enable the EY and ServiceNow strategic collaboration to expand further, helping more companies be more agile and productive in an era of rapid change. Together, EY and ServiceNow teams will continue to unlock value through workflow automation to help businesses be more competitive and agile, employees be more capable and engaged and customers have better experiences.”

Last year, the EY organisation unveiled plans to double the size of its UK and Ireland Consulting services over the next four years, backed by £75m of investment.