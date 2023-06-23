Allinial Global has announced the addition of 11 new member firms to its international network, coming from different regions of the world.
These are:
- Amezquita – Bogotá, Colombia
- Asia Pacific International Law Office – Jakarta, Indonesia
- Azets Ireland – Dublin, Ireland
- Bluemind Assessoria Administrativa Contábil e Fiscal Ltda – São Paulo, Brazil
- Finvision BV – Brussels, Belgium
- LM Quispe y Asociados Sociedad Civil – Lima, Peru
- Mendieta y Asociados – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
- Non-Risk Solution – São Paulo, Brazil
- P&B Associates, Chartered Accountants – Kathmandu, Nepal
- Real-Time Auditing of Accounts LLC – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Soares and Nunes Soluções, Lda – Luanda, Angola
Commenting on this, Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome these outstanding new members to Allinial Global.
“Each new firm brings a unique set of capabilities and expertise that will help generate important opportunities for additional commerce and collaboration among our best-in-class member firms.”