Allinial Global has announced the addition of 11 new member firms to its international network, coming from different regions of the world.

These are:

Amezquita – Bogotá, Colombia

Asia Pacific International Law Office – Jakarta, Indonesia

Azets Ireland – Dublin, Ireland

Bluemind Assessoria Administrativa Contábil e Fiscal Ltda – São Paulo, Brazil

Finvision BV – Brussels, Belgium

LM Quispe y Asociados Sociedad Civil – Lima, Peru

Mendieta y Asociados – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Non-Risk Solution – São Paulo, Brazil

P&B Associates, Chartered Accountants – Kathmandu, Nepal

Real-Time Auditing of Accounts LLC – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Soares and Nunes Soluções, Lda – Luanda, Angola

Commenting on this, Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome these outstanding new members to Allinial Global.

“Each new firm brings a unique set of capabilities and expertise that will help generate important opportunities for additional commerce and collaboration among our best-in-class member firms.”