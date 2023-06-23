Santiago Bedoya Pardo

Allinial Global has announced the addition of 11 new member firms to its international network, coming from different regions of the world.

These are:

  • Amezquita – Bogotá, Colombia
  • Asia Pacific International Law Office – Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Azets Ireland – Dublin, Ireland
  • Bluemind Assessoria Administrativa Contábil e Fiscal Ltda – São Paulo, Brazil
  • Finvision BV – Brussels, Belgium
  • LM Quispe y Asociados Sociedad Civil – Lima, Peru
  • Mendieta y Asociados – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
  • Non-Risk Solution – São Paulo, Brazil
  • P&B Associates, Chartered Accountants – Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Real-Time Auditing of Accounts LLC – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Soares and Nunes Soluções, Lda – Luanda, Angola

Commenting on this, Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome these outstanding new members to Allinial Global.

“Each new firm brings a unique set of capabilities and expertise that will help generate important opportunities for additional commerce and collaboration among our best-in-class member firms.”