The Allinial Global EMEIA region continues to expand as the association announces the addition of Atef Kashada & Co. Certified Accountants & Auditors in Tripoli, Libya.

Founded in 1986, Atef Kashada & Co. is a respected indigenous firm and a member of the Libyan Union of Accountants and Auditors. In the past three years, the firm has accelerated its growth to achieve a place among the top 10 largest firms in the country.

With strengths in tax, client accounting, and audit, Atef Kashada & Co. serves a client base that ranges from small, local businesses to large foreign branches, joint venture companies, and government. Much of the firm’s growth has been in public sector audit work, but they also offer expertise in the oil and gas sector, construction, and real estate.

Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Atef Kashada & Co. to Allinial Global and our growing EMEIA region. With their collaborative mindset and growth focus, they will be a strong addition to our worldwide community of best-in-class firms.”