Reporting growth across nearly all of its geographic regions, Allinial Global has announced that the following firms will be joining the association as its newest members:

Allen CPAs & Advisors, PLLC – Lexington, KY, USA

AlShubaily CPA Company – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Atef Kashada & Co. Certified Accountants & Auditors – Tripoli, Libya

AVA Global Professional Services LLP – Pune, India

Bumpers & Company CPAs – Wilmington, DE, USA

C&R Soluciones Empresariales S.A. – Guayaquil, Ecuador

Daniels and Richards Chartered Accountants – Harare, Zimbabwe

Kurtis Smith, LLC – Woodland Park, CO, USA

Quantum Business Law – Toronto, ON, Canada

Shine Global Advisory Co. Ltd. – Bangkok, Thailand

With new growth distributed strategically across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Allinial Global now offers coverage in 106 countries across the globe.

Commenting on this, Allinial Global president and CEO, Mark Koziel, said: “I’m pleased to welcome our new members and excited about the unique capabilities that they bring to our worldwide community of best-in-class firms, particularly as we focus on winning together in 2023.”