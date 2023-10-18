Xeinadin Group, a professional services group in the UK and Ireland, has announced the acquisition of Alacrity Accountancy, a Leicester-based accountancy practice.
Alacrity Accountancy was established 20 years ago and services clients from a range of industries including healthcare, dentistry and property across the UK and internationally. The firm specialises in all aspects of general practice including accounts, taxation and business advisory or support services.
The new acquisition will bring significant resources to help both staff and clients prosper through the challenges and opportunities posed by AI and other emerging technologies.
This is the 15th acquisition announcement made by Xeinadin since Exponent’s investment and marks a milestone in the group’s expansion.
Xeinadin Group CEO Derry Crowley commented: “Welcoming Alacrity Accountancy under the Xeinadin Group is another great step forward in establishing our continued growth. With a laser-eyed focus on the needs of SMEs, Alacrity’s quality of services and clientele are an excellent fit for what we expect across the group. We look forward to working with the team.”
Alacrity Accountancy founder and director Viren Kotecha concluded: “Alacrity is excited to be joining the Xeinadin Group and expanding upon the shared vision of providing exceptional local accountancy services to owner-managed businesses. With the support and knowledge that will be available as part of the network of 135 offices, we will be able to improve and increase the level of services offered to our clients to assist them with their goals.”
