DJH Mitten Clarke has announced the successful completion of three strategic acquisitions in September 2023, strengthening its presence in the North-West and Yorkshire.
The partnerships with Huddersfield firm Revell Ward, Nantwich practice Lyon Griffiths, and Haines Watt’s Altrincham office, mark a significant milestone in the DJH Mitten Clarke journey towards enhanced client service within the SME market.
Commenting on this, DJH Mitten Clarke CEO, Scott Heath, said: “This trio of acquisitions reinforces our commitment to building our business through partnerships with culturally aligned firms and investment into their team through training, development and wellbeing. Our people-first and tech focused approach will allow us to enhance and tailor our solutions to empower businesses and build relationships in SME marketplace.
“As we continually look for new ways to heighten our services and support to both existing and new clients across the Group, each new partner brings its own strengths. Revell Ward delivers a market leading customer journey and experience, Lyon Griffiths provides us with a new probate service line, whilst Haines Watts Altrincham has unrivalled knowledge and experience within the education sector.”
Newly hired M&A director, Richard Crook, furhter added: “Joining forces with Revell Ward, Lyon Griffiths and Haines Watts Altrincham further strengthens our foothold in the North-West and Yorkshire. With offices already in Stoke, Manchester, Chester, Leeds, Sheffield and Walsall, the alignment of locations in Huddersfield, Nantwich and Altrincham, extends our presence, ensuring clients across the region benefit from continued exceptional service.”
The three acquisitions will soon unite under the DJH Mitten Clarke banner, following rebrands in the coming months, becoming new offices for the group.
