There are different types of workspaces in the modern office environment, ranging from vast, leased open spaces, self-contained offices to a coworking workspace and hotdesking.

Each office space suits the needs and requirements of different businesses and individual preferences. Coworking spaces are open plan, shared workspaces which allow collaboration with others, and provide a bustling, busy place of work.

Here, we look at the various reasons coworking spaces help people to thrive.

Promotes Business Growth

Spending your working day in a coworking space allows you to spend time in and around the company of like-minded individuals, either from your own organisation or from a separate business altogether.

With the bright, open spaces specifically designed for collaboration and conversation with colleagues, productivity and creativity can thrive, while ideas can be developed that otherwise may never have happened.

Enhances Flexibility

The growth in coworking has enabled a more flexible attitude to working hours but has also greatly improved the ability for employees to work anywhere.

Mostly gone are the days of the 9-5, sitting in one office, all week, with zero flexibility. Coworking spaces have played an important role in this shift, and the flexibility doesn’t stop there. Many of us have jobs requiring national, or even international, business travel.

Gone are the days of being stuck in a hotel room working in between meetings – coworking allows you to book a day pass to share a collaborative space, or even utilise other spaces around the country as part of your membership.

As times change, workplaces have changed too

Businesses, in the main, have embraced flexibility and coworking spaces have increased in recent years. In London for example, according to CBRE, 30 of every 100 desks is a flexi space, and it has been predicted that by 2030, nearly a third of all office space will be flexible in some form. Coworking and flexible spaces are growing and will continue to grow. Flexibility is here to stay.

Work-Life Balance

It is important to always ensure you are maintaining a healthy balance between work life and home life, no matter how demanding your job may be.

While many of us successfully adapted to working from home during lockdown, not everyone has the suitable space to create a separate area in which to work away from their usual living area. Switching off from work is very important, and it can be unhealthy to simply close a laptop at the kitchen table and mark it as the end of your working day. A coworking space offers a set workplace, whilst still offering a spot that isn’t as formal as the traditional office.

This differentiation between work and home is crucial for your mental health and is a major benefit of the growth in coworking spaces.

Enhances Productivity

Coworking spaces are designed with productivity in mind. They have the blend of combining the best elements of home working and traditional office-based working.

Throughout the last few years, many businesses have adapted to a largely home-based way of working, dramatically reducing the human interaction between colleagues. Face-to-face meetings have been replaced by online calls, while collaboration sessions are often done in group chats.

While many, many organisations have managed this transition well and it has proven to ultimately be successful, there are still a lot of employees who miss the day-to-day office environment. Coworking has been designed with productivity in mind – the freedom of working from home, coming and going, enjoying flexible hours, but also with the added structure of an office base, making your day more productive.

Compared to working at home alone, coworking allows you to see how others are going about their day, how they are performing and provides an element of comparison you can use as a reference to develop your skills further. Importantly, when needed, using coworking as your workspace does also offer quieter breakout spaces for those moments when concentration is important, or you just need to step back from the busier environment.

Ultimately, coworking has as different benefits for individuals' needs and wants, and different business requirements. The spaces bring a work-life balance to your day, offer great collaboration opportunities, enhance productivity and encourage business growth and flexibility.