UWorld, a provider of learning tools for high-stakes exams, has announced that the company is rebranding its full portfolio of accounting products to ​​UWorld Accounting.

The transition takes place following the acquisition of Wiley Efficient Learning and Roger CPA Review as the company prepares to release its 2024 CPA Review product for the new CPA Evolution. This transformation further underscores the company’s commitment to offering high-quality and effective learning resources for aspiring accounting professionals.

The combination of UWorld, Wiley Efficient Learning, and Roger CPA Review integrates industry-renowned talent with deep-rooted experience from Roger CPA Review, including Roger Philipp (CGMA and CPA), as well as subject matter experts from Wiley Efficient Learning’s roster of highly respected instructors, including Peter Olinto (CFA, J.D., CPA inactive).

The breadth of industry knowledge fused with UWorld’s standard for quality provide certification candidates with superior resources to prepare for their high-stakes exams and their accounting careers.

Commenting on this, UWorld founder and CEO, Chandra Pemmasani, said: “We are excited to begin this new chapter of UWorld Accounting.

“In combining the industry-leading content and talent from UWorld, Wiley Efficient Learning, and Roger CPA Review, we’ve created a new standard of excellence for accounting industry students and professionals.”

UWorld Accounting more than doubled its content team in recent years. In addition to its comprehensive suite of study tools for the CPA exam, UWorld now provides textbooks, instructional videos, and its unparalleled question bank and answer explanations for the CIA and CMA certifications.

Customers also have more opportunities to interact directly with instructors and peers with the introduction of user groups and live online webinars hosted by impressive instructors and subject matter experts for UWorld Accounting across CPA, CIA, and CMA, including Olinto and Philipp.