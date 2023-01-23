ICAEW students have received the results of their December 2022 ACA Professional Level exams.

In total, 7,168 students sat exams last December, and achieved the following pass rates:

Audit and Assurance: 74.3%

Business Planning: Banking: 62.9%

Business Planning: Insurance: 73.3%

Business Planning: Taxation: 81.9%

Business Strategy and Technology: 85.1%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (IFRS): 59.1%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP): 60.9%

Financial Management: 78.7%

Tax Compliance: 68.4%

There were 26 students who sat the December 2022 Level 4 Accounting Technician Apprenticeship end point assessments. The Portfolio and Reflective Statement had a 100% pass rate, and the Role Simulation had an 83.3% pass rate.

ICAEW managing director for education and training, Hazel Garvey, said:

“Well done to all ICAEW students who have passed exams in this session, especially those who received one of our orders of merit.

“We’d advise all students who sadly did not pass their exams to speak to their tutor or employer to get back on track.

“We wish all our students every success in their future studies and careers.”

PROFESSIONAL LEVEL, DECEMBER 2022

INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL ORDERS OF MERIT

First place and the Plender prize

Katherine Ellis, Wantage (PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP)

Joint second place and the Stephens prize

Simon Biasi, London, (PKF Littlejohn LLP)

Anonymous, Malaysia

Fourth place and the Northcott prize

Brad Toseland, London (BDO LLP)

Fifth place and the Cassleton Elliott Prize

Sarah Macklin, Bristol (Grant Thornton UK LLP)

Joint sixth place and the Arthur Swinson prize

Jeremy Ben-Nathan, London (KPMG LLP)

James Hemsley, High Wycombe (KPMG LLP)

Chloe Pycock, Clevedon (Grant Thornton UK LLP)

Ninth place

Anonymous, Newcastle-Upon Tyne (National Audit Office)

Tenth place

Gemma Mcconville, Blackpool (PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP)

Eleventh place

Nathan Spencer, Salford (PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP)

Twelfth place

James Seabrook, London (Civil Service Finance Fast Stream)

Thirteenth place

Lucy Dey, London (Ecovis Wingrave Yeats LLP)

Highest Non-Graduate student and the Simon Morris Memorial prize

Anonymous, Malaysia

Highest Non-Public Practice student and the Roger Lawson prize

Anonymous, Newcastle-Upon Tyne (National Audit Office)

PROFESSIONAL LEVEL, DECEMBER 2022

INTERNATIONAL SUBJECT ORDERS OF MERIT

Business Strategy and Technology

Joint first place and the Railton prize

Christopher Cussans, Leeds (KPMG LLP)

James Ward, Brighton (Grant Thornton UK LLP)

Audit and Assurance

Joint first place and the Watts prize

Todd Brown, Manchester (RSM UK Audit LLP)

Zayd Saleh, West Bromwich (Deloitte LLP)

Financial Management

First place and the Howitt prize

Eliana Rosenfelder, Edgware (Civil Service Finance Fast Stream)

Financial Accounting and Reporting

First place and Spicer and Pegler prize

Mandy Pui Mun Lai, Malaysia

Tax Compliance

First place and the Knox prize

Kok Hoong Ong, Kuala Lumpur

Business Planning: Taxation

First place and the Little prize

Anonymous, Newcastle Upon Tyne (National Audit Office)