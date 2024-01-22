haysmacintyre has announced three promotions, reinforcing its commitment to the development and progression of its people. Donna Russell, James Gramston and David Lyons have all been promoted to director, effective from 1 January 2024. The promotions come at an exciting period of growth for haysmacintyre, as it bolsters its senior team with six partner promotions over the past year.

According to an official release by the firm, “strengthening the team at director level reinforces haysmacintyre’s commitment to its award-winning audit, tax and advisory services to clients across core sectors of specialism, including corporate and not for profit organisations, alongside the firm’s private clients”.

Russell has been with haysmacintyre since 2018, managing a large portfolio of clients across a range of sectors, but predominately focuses on the property sector. Working closely with the firm’s outsourced accountancy services team, she supports companies with their management accounts, statutory accounts and ad hoc reporting. Her promotion will see her driving the business support and outsourcing department’s growth, with a focus on the upskilling of staff to ensure continued development of the team and delivery of a high-quality service to clients.

Gramston joined the firm as an apprentice, before training as a chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor with haysmacintyre. He specialises in corporation tax, as well as heading up the business tax team within the firm’s hospitality sector. Gramston enjoys guiding and advising his clients throughout their journey and looks after many of the firm’s key hospitality clients, ranging from single site and family-run businesses to independent groups, franchises and large corporates.

Lyons joined haysmacintyre as part of the graduate intake in 2012, training and qualifying with the firm before progressing to director. He specialises in delivering robust audits to clients in the hospitality sector, and regularly advises his clients spanning restaurants, bars, hotels, and private members clubs to effectively navigate the fast paced and competitive industry.

Commenting on the promotions, haysmacintyre managing partner, Natasha Frangos, said: “The development of our people is at the heart of our business and we’re delighted to promote Donna, James and David to Director. By identifying and nurturing talent from an early stage, haysmacintyre is continuing its commitment to develop exceptional teams to support our clients. Donna, James and David have a wealth of experience which ensures our people-first approach remains central to our success.”

Commenting on her promotion, Russell said: “I’m thrilled to be promoted to Director at haysmacintyre. Over the past five years, I’ve seen the firm’s continued success and commitment to developing and retaining talent. I’m excited for the journey ahead and delighted to be part of such a progressive and ambitious team.”

Gramston added: “I’m delighted to have been promoted to Director, having joined haysmacintyre as an apprentice. My progression demonstrates the firm’s commitment to promoting talent from within. I look forward to leading my team as we continue to expand our portfolio of clients.”

Lyons concluded: “Back in 2012 when I was searching for a graduate role, I knew I wanted to join a firm where I could make an impact. haysmacintyre actively nurtures entrepreneurial and innovative minds – my progression to Director reflects this. I’m thrilled to have been promoted and delighted to be part of such a market-leading firm.”