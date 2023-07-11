haysmacintyre has announced the promotion of Jon Maddison and Rakesh Vaitha, and appointment of Sabina Burke, to Director.

The announcement continues an exciting period of growth for haysmacintyre, following four partner promotions in April, and Paul Atkin’s appointment to partner and head of haysmacintyre’s property tax team in July. Strengthening the team at the director level bolsters the firm’s people-led approach to attracting and fostering key talent and offering a diverse range of services in their specialist sectors.

Maddison joined the firm as a trainee before qualifying as a chartered accountant in 2015. Following a timely progression to manager, he specialised within the creative, media and technology (CMT) sector, with a focus on technology clients. He has since focused on the audits of AIM listed entities, publicly listed companies, as well as established private companies and scale-up businesses. As a director, Maddison will continue to drive the growth of haysmacintyre’s CMT team with a focus on bolstering services to listed clients.

Vaitha joined the firm in 2017 and is head of haysmacintyre’s risk assurance & advisory services (RAAS). His experience encompasses internal audit, risk management and governance to cyber security, financial modelling and international advisory services. In his new role, Vaitha will lead the growth of the RAAS department. His expertise and exceptional analytical skills will play a pivotal role in providing our clients with invaluable insight into improving efficiency and governance.

Burke joins haysmacintyre as a director in the business tax team. She specialises in corporate transactions, SEIS/EIS tax reliefs, employee share schemes, international tax planning and R&D tax for a diverse range of clients, focusing on owner-managed and entrepreneurial businesses. In her role, she will deliver tailored and strategic tax advice to clients, helping to further strengthen haysmacintyre’s business tax advice offering.

Commenting on the promotions, haysmacintyre managing partner, Natasha Frangos, said: “We are delighted to promote Jon and Rakesh to Director level and welcome Sabina as a core member of our senior tax team. Our people are at the heart of our business and attracting external talent, alongside developing and retaining existing talent, remains our key strategic focus as a firm. All three will not only further strengthen our client offering and continue to lead their teams with great success, but also ensure that haysmacintyre’s collaborative, people-first approach remains at the heart of what we do.”

Commenting on his promotion, Maddison said: “Having joined haysmacintyre as a trainee, I’m delighted to have been promoted to Director. My progression is testament to the quality of the Firm’s graduate programme, as well as their commitment to promoting talent from within. haysmacintyre has always provided opportunities to progress and focus on areas that I have developed interest and specialisms in over the years, and I look forward to continuing my personal and professional development here, alongside a hugely talented team.”

Vaitha added: “I’m excited to have been promoted to Director at haysmacintyre, where it is great to see the firm’s values reflected in the businesses and clients we advise. I am excited for the journey ahead and eager to contribute to the continued success and growth of the RAAS department. I have been lucky to have access to industry-leading career support during my time at the firm and look forward to continuing to mentor and support more junior team members as I progress in my role as Director.”

Commenting on her arrival at haysmacintyre, Burke said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as a Tax Director at haysmacintyre. It is a vibrant, dynamic City firm with a great culture. I am really looking forward to getting to know and working with an outstanding team of tax specialists and an exciting portfolio of clients as haysmacintyre continues to expand on its advisory business.”