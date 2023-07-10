Azets has appointed Lee Humble as its new UK Head of Corporate Finance.

Based in Newcastle, Humble joined Azets through acquisition in April 2022. He was immediately promoted to partner and has since led Azets’ North East corporate finance team to its second successive year of record results, including five transactions in the healthcare sector within the past five months.

Humble is a seasoned specialist with significant experience gained as a business owner and in senior leadership roles within banking and corporate finance over the past 16 years, in London and the North East. Lee provides transactional, strategic, growth, and funding advice, and is the recipient of several industry awards.

Lee’s appointment follows the announcement that Peter Gallanagh becomes Azets UK CEO, as the Group continues to evolve its UK business into a national structure.

Lee said: “We have a talented team of corporate finance specialists at Azets, and I am honoured to step into this national leadership role at what is such an exciting time for our company, as we embark on our five-year Pathway strategy with fresh investment.”

In June 2023 a pre-eminent private equity firm joined the business as a new investor alongside current owners Hg, to support our next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Humble said: “I am passionate about achieving life changing results for our SME clients. We help them navigate complex transactions against a backdrop of prolonged economic turbulence. Despite this, the corporate finance team has delivered record results in the North East – and I look forward to building on this with my colleagues nationally in the UK, and contributing to Azets’ ongoing success.”

Regional CEO, Peter Gallanagh, added:: “I am delighted that Lee is taking on the role of UK Head of Corporate Finance, supported by an expert team of specialists collaborating throughout the length and breadth of the country. Lee has demonstrated his leadership qualities and the highest regard for our clients, guiding them successfully through extensive transactions and achieving record results. I am confident that Lee will deliver a national corporate finance practice catering for the wide spectrum of clients we serve.”