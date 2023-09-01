Translucent, the accounting platform seeking to solve the financial management problems of multi-entity and multi-national businesses, has raised a £5M seed round co-led by Chalfen Ventures and LocalGlobe. This follows a £2.7M pre-seed round less than six months ago, bringing its total investment to £7.7M.

This accelerated fundraising reflects the significant demand Translucent is experiencing for its multi-entity accounting and financial management platform.

Translucent was founded in London by CEO Michael Wood, who co-founded Dext (formerly Receipt Bank), which was acquired by leading software investor Hg in 2021 for several hundred million GBP, one of the UK’s largest SaaS exits. Dext is used by over 10,000 accounting firms worldwide, with over 1 million users.

Translucent is backed by prominent angel investors, including Co-founder and former CTO of Xero Craig Walker, and Co-founder and former Managing Director of Xero UK, Gary Turner, as well as founders from fintech and accounting-tech leaders, such as GoCardless, Jeeves, Karbon, Libeo, ComplyAdvantage, Ignition, Hubdoc and KashFlow.

The Translucent platform allows multi-entity businesses to unify their financial data and workflows for the first time, by providing a suite of apps on top of existing accounting software such as Xero, QuickBooks and Sage. The first app, ‘Search’, is available today, the second app ‘Group Reporting’ is now in Beta, and the third app ‘Live Sheets’ will soon be available to testers. The funding will be used to develop further apps including ‘Intercompany Transactions’, ‘BI & Analytics’ and ‘Financial Close’.