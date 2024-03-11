Tim Davies has joined Global Alliance Advisory Services (GAAS), to broaden the leadership support services the company provides to international networks, associations, and their member firms. Tim has held senior board positions at tier two accounting firms and now holds several non-executive roles inside and outside the profession.
Commenting on this, GAAS founder and director, Jon Lisby, said: “We’re delighted to have Tim on board.
“There is a growing demand within our client base and the profession generally for experienced non-executive advisors and Tim’s brings a fresh and unique perspective to our team with his wealth of experience in developing & implementing strategies, m&a, delivery of sustained profitable growth and business model improvements”.
Davies added: “I am thrilled to be joining GAAS at this particular time when firms, alliances and networks across the world are facing unique challenges and opportunities”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData