Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has announced the appointments of Varun Dewan and Erica King to the firm, in a move to strengthen its international Business Process Solutions practice.

Dewan joins the firm as partner with over twenty years’ experience advising clients across a broad range of sectors. He specialises in advising clients on managed services and has extensive experience in implementing process outsourcing solutions within the UK and Indian markets.

King joins the firm as director, with over twenty years’ professional services experience, both within industry and practice. She has significant expertise in business process improvement and change management and has led several outsourcing implementation projects for mid-sized businesses.

Dewan and King will focus on further strengthening the firm’s successful business process solutions team in the UK. Collaborating with Grant Thornton member firms internationally, they will support clients with implementing digitally enabled onshore and offshore outsourcing solutions that help them to optimise operations and manage cost and risk mitigation. This ‘turnkey’ solution will bring together the best of consultancy, resource augmentation and access to onshore and offshore solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Dewan said: “I’m excited about the prospect of growing the firm’s Business Process Solutions practice and collaborating with other international Grant Thornton member firms, such as Grant Thornton India, to expand our reach. Grant Thornton has strong relationships within the mid-market space and I know that many finance teams are looking to explore innovative outsourcing solutions as they face continued cost pressures, and our offering is designed to support with this full process.”

Commenting on joining the firm, King said: “Grant Thornton’s inclusive and collaborative work environment, and strong sense of purpose that it actively cultivates through its mantra of ‘bring your whole self to work,’ is what really attracted me to the firm. Grant Thornton also has a leading reputation in the market and the opportunity to build on the firm’s Business Process Solutions offering is really exciting. I look forward to working with all the great people across the firm as we build our team and focus on providing clients with a bespoke, agile and quality experience.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Grant Thornton head of financial accounting advisory services, Giles Mullins, concluded: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Varun and Erica to the firm. They will be critical to the successful development of our existing international Business Process Solutions team, as we work to expand our offering and collaborate with colleagues from other Grant Thornton member firms. Both Varun and Erica bring with them extensive experience in supporting clients with the implementation of outsourced support and facilitating a smooth implementation process which will ensure lasting benefits for our clients.”