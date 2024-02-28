Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has announced the appointments of Varun Dewan and Erica King to the firm, in a move to strengthen its international Business Process Solutions practice.
Dewan joins the firm as partner with over twenty years’ experience advising clients across a broad range of sectors. He specialises in advising clients on managed services and has extensive experience in implementing process outsourcing solutions within the UK and Indian markets.
King joins the firm as director, with over twenty years’ professional services experience, both within industry and practice. She has significant expertise in business process improvement and change management and has led several outsourcing implementation projects for mid-sized businesses.
Dewan and King will focus on further strengthening the firm’s successful business process solutions team in the UK. Collaborating with Grant Thornton member firms internationally, they will support clients with implementing digitally enabled onshore and offshore outsourcing solutions that help them to optimise operations and manage cost and risk mitigation. This ‘turnkey’ solution will bring together the best of consultancy, resource augmentation and access to onshore and offshore solutions.
Commenting on his appointment, Dewan said: “I’m excited about the prospect of growing the firm’s Business Process Solutions practice and collaborating with other international Grant Thornton member firms, such as Grant Thornton India, to expand our reach. Grant Thornton has strong relationships within the mid-market space and I know that many finance teams are looking to explore innovative outsourcing solutions as they face continued cost pressures, and our offering is designed to support with this full process.”
Commenting on joining the firm, King said: “Grant Thornton’s inclusive and collaborative work environment, and strong sense of purpose that it actively cultivates through its mantra of ‘bring your whole self to work,’ is what really attracted me to the firm. Grant Thornton also has a leading reputation in the market and the opportunity to build on the firm’s Business Process Solutions offering is really exciting. I look forward to working with all the great people across the firm as we build our team and focus on providing clients with a bespoke, agile and quality experience.”
Grant Thornton head of financial accounting advisory services, Giles Mullins, concluded: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Varun and Erica to the firm. They will be critical to the successful development of our existing international Business Process Solutions team, as we work to expand our offering and collaborate with colleagues from other Grant Thornton member firms. Both Varun and Erica bring with them extensive experience in supporting clients with the implementation of outsourced support and facilitating a smooth implementation process which will ensure lasting benefits for our clients.”