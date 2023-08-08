A new study from CMC Markets, an online trading platform, analysed monthly Google searches using Ahrefs for jobs within the financial industry to see which career is the most in demand.

Rank Job Title Total search volume 1 Auditor 223,900 2 Actuary 89,500 3 Forensic Accounting 39,800 4 Corporate Banking 31,100 5 Compliance Officer 30,200 6 Bank Teller 24,300 7 Branch Manager 16,300 8 Loan Officer 14,400 9 Risk Manager 11,700 10 Client Advisor 3,150

An Auditor is the most sought-after finance job in the world, with 223,900 monthly Google searches. Actuarial careers came closely behind as the second most sought-after job in finance, with 89,500 searches per month for the job role. An Actuary was the only career within the insurance sector to make it into the top ten.

With a total Google search volume of 39,800, Forensic Accounting has emerged as the third-most sought-after career in the financial job market. Coming in fourth place is Corporate Banking, with 31,100 average monthly Google searches.

The fifth-most sought-after finance career is a Compliance Officer, with 30,200 Google searches on average per month.

Bank Telling is the sixth-most sought-after finance career on the list. This career is searched 24,300 times a month on Google. With 16,300 Google searches a month, a Branch Manager was the seventh most searched for a finance career. According to the research, a Loan Officer is the eighth-most sought-after finance career, with an average of 14,400 monthly Google searches.

A Risk Manager is the ninth-most sought-after finance career right now. Google searches for this career totalled 11,700 monthly. The research found that a Client Advisor is the tenth most sought-after job in the finance industry, with an average of 3,150 monthly Google searches.

CMC Markets, chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, commented on the findings: “Despite the scarcity of jobs in some industries, there seems to be a noticeable interest within different sectors of the finance world.

“It is interesting to see that a large proportion of this number comprises searches related to the banking sector. And as a whole, financial careers are being searched for 2,935,840 times per month on Google.

“This number is something to keep an eye on as we approach the new year, as people may look to seek new opportunities in 2023.”