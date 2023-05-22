New research has discovered the top 10 cheapest Spanish cities to live in for digital nomads, with Ávila taking the top spot.

Travel experts at Why This Place analysed the average cost of several factors in each Spanish city, including rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre, utilities, groceries, and transport. The cost of each factor was added up for each city to determine which ones are the cheapest to live in.

Rank City Total Monthly Cost 1 Ávila £378.46 2 Ferrol £467.18 3 Huesca £474.94 4 Ourense £529.65 5 Cáceres £540.44 6 Santiago de Compostela £546.35 7 Jaén £552.11 8 Torrevieja £572.01 9 Jerez £576.70 10 Gandia £584.43

Ávila takes the title of the cheapest city in Spain for digital nomads. Rich in history, the city has a unique style due to its walled enclosure which was built way back in the Middle Ages as a defence mechanism and to protect citizens from plague outbreaks. With a total cost of just £378.46, you certainly won’t need to worry about spending more than you can afford; and the price of rent is the cheapest here compared to the other cities at just £250 a month.

Second in the list is Ferrol, with a total cost of £467.18. Situated on the Atlantic coast in north-western Spain, Ferrol is a small city that offers plenty of fantastic food and drink. So, you can take advantage of this and indulge in delicious seafood without splurging as the average cost of a meal in a restaurant is just £9, the lowest price of all of the Spanish cities.

In third place for the cheapest Spanish city is Huesca, which has a total cost of £474.94. The city is filled with culture – it has many spectacular streets where you can explore the various eras that existed in the city over hundreds of years. Utilities are particularly cheap here costing an average of £79.74 a month.

Taking the fourth spot in the list is Ourense, with a total cost of £529.65. Located in north-western Spain, you’ll find plenty of traditional dishes in Ourense, such as the Galician empanada consisting of eel, octopus, and bonito fish. Wash back the delicious food with a beer, which costs an average of £1.60.

Fifth in the ranking is Cáceres, taking a total of £540.44. Cáceres boasts many beautiful, cobbled streets as well as many Renaissance palaces, and it was even declared a World Heritage City in 1986. Outside of your days exploring the city, you can fuel your brain for your time spent working remotely with a cappuccino which will cost you an average of just £1.27.

In sixth place, with a total cost of £546.35, is Santiago de Compostela. There are many attractions in the city, including Parque de la Alameda and Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela – and it won’t cost you much getting around, with a one-way transport ticket costing an average of £1.

Seventh in the list is Jaén – the city has a total cost of £552.11. Make the most of the cheap prices in restaurants, costing an average of £9.50, which typically serve traditional Spanish and Mediterranean dishes; seafood is a popular choice in Jaén, particularly trout.

Following behind Jaén is Torrevieja in eighth place, with the cost amounting to £572.01. Situated on the Costa Blanca, Torrevieja has lots to offer, including the vibrant nightlife – a beer only costs an average of £2.25, so you won’t have to spend a pretty penny to unwind on a weekend.

Next is Jerez in the ninth spot, with a total sum of £576.70. The old town in particular is a fantastic area to explore, including Plaza de la Yebra where you’ll find various tapas bars or Plaza del Arenal for a morning coffee – and with the average price of a cappuccino in the city being just £1.33, the latter is the perfect place to start your day.

Last on the list is Gandia in tenth place, with the total cost being £584.43. Located in eastern Spain on the Mediterranean, the city has many beaches to soak up the sunshine on your weekends, such as Playa Gandia. Plus, it costs just £1 on average for a one-way transport ticket, so you won’t be breaking the bank if you wish to explore the city.

A spokesperson from Why This Place has commented on the findings: “After the recent news that Spain’s digital nomad visa is now available, many Brits will be taking the opportunity to swap out the UK’s typically gloomy weather for the Spanish sunshine. However, before making the big move, it’s ideal to consider which locations would be the most cost-effective to make sure that you don’t spend too much of your monthly wage on essentials with little left over to embrace your new home.”

“It’s fascinating to see how inexpensive these cities are despite having so much to offer, from restaurants serving Spanish delicacies to historic monuments that make up some of the incredible culture. It just goes to show that moving to a fantastic city doesn’t require living paycheck to paycheck, and it will be interesting to see which other countries open visas for digital nomads in the future.”