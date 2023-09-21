A new study has revealed that Google is the best company to work for in the UK, according to employee reviews.

Employee engagement experts Weekly10 analysed online Glassdoor reviews for 1,090 companies with employees in the UK, to determine which are the best places to work. Companies with more than 1,000 reviews, 20 salaries and 5 job openings were included in the research.

The analysis took user ratings for several different categories, which were then weighted and added together to create an ‘Employee Satisfaction Score’ out of 100 for each company.

The categories considered were salary, business outlook, recommendation to friends, approval of the CEO, ratings from different demographic groups, health benefits, financial benefits, flexible work hours and working from home, sick pay and vacation days, transportation benefits, career opportunities, and miscellaneous benefits.

Google was revealed to be the best company to work for in the UK, with an impressive employee satisfaction score of 82.88 out of 100 overall. It received 95.35 for career opportunities and 89.30 for salary, which were some of the highest scores in each of their respective categories based on the ratings of former and current employee feedback.

Google also scored highly for its sick pay and vacation system with 87.86 out of 100, alongside receiving 79.14 out of 100 for its flexible work hours and work from home policy based on employee feedback. The median yearly salary at Google is approximately £82,500.

In second place was Salesforce, with a satisfaction score of 81.28 out of 100 based on ratings of employee feedback. Deutsche Bank received 97.98 for its health benefits and 97.71 for its flexible hours, also scoring 96 for sick pay and holiday. The median yearly salary at Salesforce is approximately £73,566.

The company was however let down slightly by its business outlook experience score of 63.51 out of 100 based on employee feedback. Salesforce provides customer relationship management software and applications focused on sales, customer service, and marketing automation.

Morgan Stanley came close behind in third with a satisfaction score of 79.61 out of 100 based on ratings of employee feedback. The financial services company received 86.75 for approval of its CEO and has a median yearly salary of £67,658.

Deutsche Bank ranked fourth with a satisfaction score of 79.29 out of 100, while Cisco Systems came fifth with a score of 79.11. Investment banking company Deutsche Bank scored 72.95 for business outlook based on ratings of employee feedback and has a median yearly salary of £73,002. Digital communications company Cisco Systems received 83.78 in the same category and has a median yearly salary of £56,389.

Other companies that managed to make the top ten include Dell Technologies, Accenture, Bank of America, Avanade, and Microsoft.

A spokesperson for Weekly10 commented: “Sites like Glassdoor are an extremely valuable resource for those looking for new job opportunities due to how much information can be found regarding the experiences of current and former employees.

“Whilst salary is an important factor, many of the top companies also received high ratings in categories such as health benefits, sick pay, and flexible hours. Work-life balance is extremely important when considering long-term employment options and the top companies are ranking highly in areas that contribute to this discussion. They also notably share high approval for their CEOs, with all the top ten companies scoring above 70 in this category.” 

Rank Company Employee Satisfaction Score (out of 100) 1. Google 82.88 2. Salesforce 81.28 3. Morgan Stanley 79.61 4. Deutsche Bank 79.29 5. Cisco Systems 79.11 6. Dell Technologies 78.83 7. Accenture 78.59 8. Bank of America 78.35 9. Avanade 78.29 10. Microsoft 78.17 11. UBS 77.85 12. S&P Global 77.51 13. Deloitte 76.86 14. SAP 76.58 15. Visa Inc. 75.63 16. KPMG 75.62 17. IBM 75.34 18. GSK 75.05 19. Barclays 75.01 20. Adobe 74.79 21. Expedia Group 74.50 22. Bloomberg L.P. 74.42 23. GE HealthCare 74.22 24. Arcadis 73.09 25. Citi 72.47