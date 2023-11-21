Shaw Gibbs, an accountancy, and business advisory practice, has announced the appointment of Sharmini Woodings as the regional managing partner for the Surrey/Hampshire region. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s operations, client relationships, and business development efforts within the region.
Woodings has a robust background in accounting and business advisory services having joined Wise & Co in 1989 following a career at HM Revenue & Customs. In 2016, Sharmini took over the reins of Managing Partner of Wise & Co (now Shaw Gibbs, Farnham) and steered the practice to its eventual sale to Shaw Gibbs in 2023.
Commenting on this, Shaw Gibbs managing partner, Peter O’Connell, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sharmini Woodings as regional managing artner.
“Her experience, strategic vision, and strong leadership skills make her an ideal fit for this critical role. We are confident that under Sharmini’s guidance, our Surrey/Hampshire region will thrive, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together.”
Woodings added: “I am honoured to take on the role of Regional Managing Partner for Surrey/Hampshire.”
“This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the firm’s continued success and work alongside the talented teams within the offices in Surrey and Hampshire. I look forward to building on the strong foundations of each practice which has been brought into the Shaw Gibbs Group this year.”
Woodings’ appointment reflects Shaw Gibbs’ “dedication to promoting leadership from within”. As the firm continues to expand its footprint in the Surrey/Hampshire region, she will play a key role in shaping its strategic direction and fostering a culture of excellence.