SBP Accountants & Business Advisers (SBP), a North-east accountancy firm with offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has announced the promotion of Sophie Hannah to the position of director.

Hannah, joined SBP in 2013 as an accounts assistant following work experience during school and after completing her higher exams at Mintlaw Academy. Beginning her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams shortly after, she became a fully qualified accountant in 2019 and has progressed to managing a client base with over £300,000 ($393,570) of worth fees.

Hannah’s expertise lies in accountancy, corporate tax and personal tax focused on proactive advice and support. Based in SBP’s Peterhead office, she manages the day-to-day operations with a team of 8 and supports the wider North-east management with the strategic business plans of the firm.

Commenting on her promotion, Hannah said: “I’m truly delighted to have been promoted to Director – the growth of my own role in SBP is something I’m hugely proud of after leaving school with little accounting knowledge. My progression wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of the whole team and their willingness to share their outstanding knowledge and expertise with me.

“I hope I can be an inspiration to those that are about to start their career in accountancy and I aim to give the same support I was shown to all of our new starts. Whether it’s from school, college or university, it is essential young people find a firm like SBP that offers opportunities and a network of support to train and develop you to ensure you can fulfil your potential.”

She has also recently started a Leadership Development Program joining five other members of the SBP management team. The firm has seen four new starts and 15 promotions since the beginning of the year and is currently recruiting for a range of roles throughout its offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff.

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Sophie – she has shown huge dedication to her progression at SBP since leaving school and has been instrumental in the growth of our business in Peterhead. As her father, to watch her develop in her role to become such a leading example of what school leavers can achieve is fantastic and I know the whole team and her clients will join me in congratulating this achievement.”