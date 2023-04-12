Sage has announced the launch of two new solutions for accountants to help 4.5m UK businesses digitise their record keeping.

Delivered as part of the Sage for Accountants product, the new plans are for clients with simple tax, income and expenditure needs.

Digitisation helps people to be more efficient in running their businesses no matter how small, this may be a side hustle or perhaps they are self-employed. Sage has developed the solutions so that no one is left behind in the digital tax revolution, providing accountants with the right technology to support all their clients.

Sage head of accountants, Karen Ainley, said: “Sage is committed to helping businesses adopt technology and increase their competitiveness.

“We know businesses that digitise their processes are more successful, so the sooner we help them start this journey, supported by an accountant or bookkeeper, the sooner they can embrace the white heat of digital innovation.”

Sage Accounting Individual Plan

This plan solves the challenges and pain points associated with digital record keeping for accountants, bookkeepers and self-employed taxpayers. This solution is designed to support a practice’s ways of working and collaboration with clients, significantly reducing or eliminating manual data entry.

The technology also includes critical financial reporting, providing accountants with the information they need to complete tasks efficiently and profitably. They can advise clients with more confidence, using smart reporting, including trial balance, profit & loss, balance sheet, and nominal activity.

Sage Accounting Individual Free Plan

This is the first free plan of its kind for the accountant sector and is aimed at self-employed taxpayers with simple tax needs that like to do their own self-assessment returns. It supports them on their first step to digital record keeping and helps connect them to an accountant or bookkeeper.

Research shows that 8 in 10 SMBs depend on digital tools to start, survive and grow with the biggest benefits being time savings and the cost cutting.

Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self-Assessment (MTD for ITSA) will apply to unincorporated sole traders and landlords with an income of more than £50,000 from April 2026, meaning businesses and property owners will need to make records and income tax self-assessment submissions digital using compatible software.

However, Sage is helping accountants onboard their clients and start their digital tax journey today so they can accelerate digital transformation and stay compliant and competitive.

92% of SMBs use the service of an accountant and 68% of self-assessment returns are submitted by an accountant or bookkeeper, according to HMRC. With the demand on accountancy and tax services set to increase with the introduction of MTD for ITSA, accountancy practices also need to prepare to support their clients through the changes and need to scale-up to support the higher frequency of submissions.

Walter Dawson accountant, Hannah Hall, said: “In the last few years, accountants have seen significant changes in the business landscape, and it has become more crucial than ever for business owners to understand their finances. As trusted advisors to our clients, accountants recognise the importance of providing them with support and with technology evolving rapidly, it’s no longer acceptable to process financial data months after transactions have occurred.

“Having access to digital accounting processes can be a game-changer for businesses helping to meet the unique needs of each business, ensuring that they comply with regulations, such as MTD for ITSA. We understand that most businesses just want to focus on running their operations, which is why it is crucial to use technology to enable them to develop a more collaborative and harmonious working relationship with accountants, enabling us to provide business owners with the best service and support.”