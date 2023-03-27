James Osborn has been appointed as KPMG UK’s chief digital officer, taking over from Lisa Heneghan who has moved to the role of global chief digital officer at KPMG International.

In this position, Osborn will be accountable for the design, build and delivery of the firm’s digital strategy including ways of working for the firm’s 17,000 people as well as the services offered to clients.

Osborn brings over 20 years of experience with major financial services transformations, specialising in enterprise scale change programmes and technology. He has led transformations across the banking and insurance sectors in the UK, USA, Middle East and Australia.

KPMG UK chief operating and financial officer Chris Hearld said: “James has a huge depth of experience, especially in transformation leadership and digital programmes, having worked on many large projects for clients over the years. He is well placed to take forward our firm’s digital strategy here in the UK.”

Commenting on his appointment, Osborn said: “Technology is key to delivering our business strategy, and we are using it to secure, grow and innovate. Through the power of technology and our people we will continue to transform how we work and how we serve our clients as a leading multidisciplinary firm. I am looking forward to working with Lisa in her global role and thrilled to take on this position and help steward the UK firm’s digital future.”

