The Rockefeller Foundation has announced that Keith Olson has been named chief financial officer (CFO). He moves to The Rockefeller Foundation after more than a dozen years as executive vice president and CFO for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Olson joins The Rockefeller Foundation at a time when the 110-year-old philanthropic organisation is in the early stages of a $1bn commitment to advance the global climate transition and help ensure everyone, including the most vulnerable, can participate in it.
Commenting on this, Rockefeller Foundation chief operating officer, Natalye Paquinhttps://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/profile/natalye-paquin/, said: “Keith brings the experience and tenor to help take our work to the next level.
“As a global organisation with a people-centered approach, we rely on leaders to drive impact that improves the lives and livelihood of the most vulnerable communities around the world.”
As part of its five-year climate strategy, The Rockefeller Foundation is also targeting net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its endowment by 2050, making it the largest private U.S. foundation to date to make that commitment. In addition, the Foundation is taking steps toward reaching net zero for the entirety of its global operations, which include headquarters in New York City and locations in Washington, D.C.; Nairobi, Kenya; Bangkok, Thailand; and Bellagio, Italy.
Commenting on his appointment, Olson said: “I’m thrilled to join The Rockefeller Foundation at such a pivotal moment in its history. Few institutions can match its track record as a catalyst in developing solutions to some of the world’s largest problems. I’m honored to be able to work with the Foundation’s partners and staff in taking on the critical challenge of climate.”
