Saint & Co , Rosehill, Carlisle JENNY WOOLGAR PHOTOGRAPHY

A senior partner at an established accountancy firm will leave a lasting legacy as she retires at the end of March.

Pauline Jackson was appointed Saint & Co’s first tax partner in 2007 and she has significantly developed the company’s tax department in the 25 years since starting with the firm.

Under Jackson’s specialist guidance, Saint & Co introduced additional tax services including trusts and estates, company and personal tax planning, company restructuring, acquisitions and sales, and the department has significantly grown its client base as a result.

On learning of her impending retirement, clients and associates of Jackson’s have inundated the highly-respected tax advisor with well wishes and supportive messages.

She said: “I have loved every minute of my time with Saint & Co, and I can honestly say that I’ve never woken up and not wanted to go into work.

“I’ve got the loveliest clients and associates, and I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have sent letters and messages wishing me well and asking me to pop in to see them when I’m passing.

“That has just been the nicest feeling knowing that I’ve made some lifelong friends through my work, and this sums up the Saint & Co ethos of forging strong relationships to ensure our clients are receiving the best service possible.

“Being made the company’s first Tax Partner was the pinnacle of my career which I had been working so hard towards, and for the firm to recognise my experience and expertise to further grow the business was the highlight.

“I’m extremely proud to have developed the tax department by introducing additional services which Saint & Co provide, and I’m happy that the company is in such a strong position as I retire after 25 fantastic years.”

Jackson started her accountancy journey in her home city of Liverpool before her husband Ray’s career in retail saw them relocate to York, where she qualified as a chartered certified accountant.

A further move to Dumfries saw Jackson start to specialise more in tax while working for Manson & Partners, and she gained her Chartered Tax Advisor qualification.

An opportunity arose to join Saint & Co originally working three days a week, which progressed to a full-time position and then becoming the company’s first Tax Partner.

Jackson added: “What I love about working in tax is that you are presented with a different challenge every day, and I like having scenarios and situations in front of me where I have to find the best solution for the client.”

“You can never stand still within tax as there’s always annual budget changes to understand and likely to be more this year with a General Election coming up. Having to adapt and continually learn new things is what has made it so interesting and varied.

“There used to be a slogan used by HM Revenue and Customs of ‘tax doesn’t have to be taxing’, but I’m sorry tax is taxing and it’s extremely complex, so I’ve loved being able to use my expertise to help clients in some complicated situations.”

Life hasn’t been without its challenges for her, especially when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes aged 18 while at university.

She said: “I honestly thought it was the end of life as I knew it, and I thought I’d never be able to eat out or go clubbing ever again. However, I was determined that it wouldn’t hold me back.

“Forty five years later I am still having an average of five injections a day and, while I do have to be careful what I eat and drink, it hasn’t stopped me doing zip wires in Cuba, canoeing up the Gambia and I am doing a sea trek helmet dive in St Maarten during a cruise in the Caribbean we have booked.

“I’m hoping this shows other people with similar conditions that it is still possible to have a full and active life.”

On retiring, Jackson will spend time with her three grandchildren and enjoy travelling.