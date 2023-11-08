A partner at the regional accountancy and business advisory firm, Larking Gowen, is to retire after 26 years with the business.

Mark Curtis started his career in accountancy straight from A-levels and joined Larking Gowen in 1997, becoming a partner in 2006.

He led the firm’s business team for 9 years, standing down from this role in 2021 to join the firm’s board.

Curtis has helped lead the way in expanding Larking Gowen’s business advisory services. Together with fellow partner, James Lay, he launched the ‘Impromptu Business Chat’, a weekly podcast for SME business owners, which has developed to become ‘Leadership and Life Chat’.

Commenting on this, Curtis said: “In some ways, I’ve made a career of doing things differently.

“I’ve never been afraid to try different stuff and challenge the status quo. The key thing is, Larking Gowen is a business that encourages this approach; I’ve been given the freedom and space to develop new ideas.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Larking Gowen is a broad church. You have the opportunity to really shape your own career, and you are given the space to do this.”

He continued: “We’ve been around for 130 years now but no business can survive by standing still, doing the same things year in and year out. You need stability, but you need innovation, challenge and change as well.”

The biggest changes Curtis has seen over his career have been in the use of technology in terms of using digital formats and digital technologies to improve practice and create value for clients. These changes continue, and the use of AI is another benefit and challenge that the industry faces.

“AI is great at crunching vast quantities of data and spotting patterns, but we also need to apply human judgement and experience to interpret results,” Mark said.

Retirement for Curtis is about taking a step back from business, going low-tech, exploring self-sufficiency and “doing all the things I wanted to do but struggled to do timewise.”

“I’m leaving the firm in a very good place, after many happy and rewarding years, safe in the knowledge that our clients will continue to get the very best service from our talented and dedicated people,” he said.

Larking Gowen managing partner, Julie Grimmer, concluded: “Mark has made a great contribution to the development of the business over many years. I will be sad to see him leave the firm next year, but we all send Mark and Glenda our very best wishes for the new life they are embarking upon together.

“As an East Anglian firm committed to remaining independent, our stewardship and the future succession of the business is something that all the partners remain committed to. Despite the sadness we feel when individuals retire, the current partners and the whole Larking Gowen team remain dedicated to taking the business forward to advise and support our clients and to provide challenging and rewarding career opportunities for our people.”