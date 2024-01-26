PrimeGlobal has unveiled its 2022/3 annual impact report, presented for the second year running in the format of an environmental social governance (ESG) report.
For the first time, PrimeGlobal is introducing a strategic risk register in the report. This register identifies potential risks that could threaten the organisation’s ability to execute its strategy and jeopardise long-term sustainability.
Additionally, this report highlights the broader societal impact achieved by PrimeGlobal and its member organisations, offering insights into the advancements made in key areas like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as social responsibility.
For the second consecutive year, PrimeGlobal continues to demonstrate transparency as the only association that releases its report to the public, showcasing its progress made in pursuing its strategy to 2025.
Key highlights from the report include:
· PrimeGlobal stands as one of the most diverse associations, with locations increasing to 1095 and achieving growth higher than any top 10 association.
· PrimeGlobal introduced an advanced association management system (AMS), revolutionising member interaction and communication efficiency and enhancing staff support with cutting-edge technology.
· PrimeGlobal was awarded 2023/24 Association of the Year for an unprecedented second time in succession (awarded by the International Accounting Bulletin)
Commenting on this, PrimeGlobal CEO, Steve Heathcote, said: “PrimeGlobal celebrated a significant year of unparalleled achievements and excellence in execution. Our staff and members collaboratively pursued bold strategic initiatives while upholding the highest professional standards. For the second consecutive year, our Annual Impact Report adopts an ESG format, encouraging members to engage in sustainable practices and develop their own ESG reports. This year, we introduce our Strategic Risk Register, highlighting risks to our strategy and sustainability.”