PrimeGlobal has announced the addition of Van Havermaet as its newest member in the EMEA region.

Van Havermaet is a leading player in Belgium, providing expert services in a range of fields. For over 80 years, they have been a trusted advisor to businesses and the entrepreneurs and families behind them.

Their suite of services spans accountancy, tax, audit, corporate finance, M&A, business consulting, sustainability, legal, social law, global mobility, HR, and payroll. By bringing a pragmatic approach to turn theoretical solutions into efficient, actionable results for our clients, Van Havermaet takes pride in being an international business companion.

With a team of over 275 dedicated professionals all adhering to a core motto: delivering expertise and quality with a strong personal touch.

Commenting on this, Van Havermaet international tax partner, Jonas Derycke, said: “We plan to establish partnerships with fellow PrimeGlobal member firms, creating a synergy that enhances client service capabilities and facilitates mutual learning. Through shared best practices, attending PrimeGlobal events and collaborative business development efforts, we aim to maximise the collective strengths of the association for sustained growth and excellence.”

PrimeGlobal EMEA executive director, Thierry Delvaux, added: “Van Havermaet stands out as a remarkable firm, blending extensive and exceptional expertise across various fields with a strong commitment to human values. Over the years, they’ve developed a formidable international presence, a journey they’re now enhancing through their membership with PrimeGlobal. Strategically located near the Dutch border, their headquarters is perfectly positioned to foster BENELUX collaborations. On a personal note, I’m very excited to witness such a high-quality Belgian firm joining our global membership.”

