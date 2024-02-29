PrimeGlobal has announced a three-year partnership with Beeye, a collaborative workforce management and planning solution, to bring resourcing and scheduling capabilities to PrimeGlobal’s members worldwide.
PrimeGlobal and Beeye are joining forces to enhance support for its member firms, combining a platform that seeks to deliver a full spectrum view of team activities, skill-to-task alignment, and client satisfaction.
Through this partnership, PrimeGlobal has stated that it aims ‘to empower firms with technology, enabling them to optimise team performance and discover innovative methods to foster collaboration both internally and across firms’.
Commenting on this, PrimeGlobal CEO, Steve Heathcote, said: “Worldwide, the shortage of talent is acute for our firms with hybrid working creating new challenges. Together, PrimeGlobal and Beeye are committed to providing support to our firms through a platform that provides a complete view of team activity, matches skills to tasks and meets client expectations.
“Working together we can ensure firms have access to technology, underpinned by Artificial Intelligence, to get the very best from their teams and to find new ways to support collaboration -within and across firms. Beeye’s commitment to sustainability, as a B Corp, will also support our strategy to help our members deliver ESG services. It’s an exciting partnership that will deliver huge benefits over 2024.”
Beeye chief customer officer, David Kerr, concluded: “The partnership with PrimeGlobal marks a milestone for us. As resourcing and scheduling remain critical for PrimeGlobal members worldwide, our multi-year collaboration will focus on addressing these challenges effectively through AI technology. Our goal is to enhance member firms’ efficiency, utilisation and client satisfaction.”
