Praxity has announced the addition of two new members to its worldwide alliance of independent firms – FBM Advisory of Uruguay, and trans-European VAT specialists Marosa.
FBM Advisory, Montevideo
With Latin America playing an increasingly important role as a business and financial centre, Praxity is delighted to welcome FBM Advisory of Montevideo, Uruguay to the Alliance.
While the country’s domestic market is a small one, Uruguay has a reputation for both stability and expertise within South America, which makes it uniquely placed as a hub for financial services in the region. Even in the “Switzerland of Latin America”, FBM Advisory stand out among the strongest firms and top tax referents, with the country’s unique position growing ever more important globally.
The firm has more than fifteen years of experience at both national and international level, with a team of professionals trained locally and abroad. Their boutique and personalised service, along with an internationalist mindset, is a key tenet of what they offer, chiming perfectly with Praxity’s business mission. The technical rigour, creativity and adaptability of their professionals has set the firm on a continually upward trajectory, seeing them respond to an ever-changing world with grace.
Commenting on this, FBM Advisory founding partner, Fabián Birnbaum, said: “Through proactivity, innovation and dedication, we offer tailor-made solutions to our clients. We become your partners – that’s our spirit! We are pleased to have joined Praxity since it is one of the most prominent alliances in the world with an excellent professional level and is at the forefront of knowledge.”
Marosa VAT, Various Locations, Europe
In more news for the first quarter of 2024, Praxity are also delighted to announce that pan-European VAT and software specialist Marosa VAT have joined the Praxity Alliance. Headquartered in Vigo, Spain, Marosa has a vast array of experience operating across European jurisdictions, supporting clients in Belgium, UK, Netherlands and elsewhere.
Utilising their unique and industry-leading software, Marosa submits over 40,000 VAT returns per year and continues to rapidly expand rapidly across the continent. Independent but with a naturally collaborative spirit, the firm is a perfect fit for the Praxity Alliance.
The firm’s focus on compliance and their “many countries, one tax” specialisation means deep knowledge of many territories, making their cross-border experience count for their clients. Their position as a leading tax technologist alongside this means they bring a unique set of capabilities to the Alliance. Marosa has offices across Europe, ensuring they have experts on the ground in several locations.
Commenting on this, Praxity CEO, Sam Louis, said: “Praxity firms are handpicked according to a rigorous and peer-reviewed application process, with the quality, direction and prominence of each firm considered carefully. We welcome two outstanding firms who share our passion for and commitment to client service, communication and collaboration in all their actions.”
The agility and talent of professionals in these firms will perform an important role in their regions and, through the connections afforded by the Praxity Alliance, throughout the world. With the welcoming of these two innovative new members, Praxity continues to underline its credentials as the largest and fastest-growing alliance of independent accountancy and consulting firms worldwide.