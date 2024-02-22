Praxity has announced the addition of two new members to its worldwide alliance of independent firms – FBM Advisory of Uruguay, and trans-European VAT specialists Marosa.

FBM Advisory, Montevideo

With Latin America playing an increasingly important role as a business and financial centre, Praxity is delighted to welcome FBM Advisory of Montevideo, Uruguay to the Alliance.

While the country’s domestic market is a small one, Uruguay has a reputation for both stability and expertise within South America, which makes it uniquely placed as a hub for financial services in the region. Even in the “Switzerland of Latin America”, FBM Advisory stand out among the strongest firms and top tax referents, with the country’s unique position growing ever more important globally.

The firm has more than fifteen years of experience at both national and international level, with a team of professionals trained locally and abroad. Their boutique and personalised service, along with an internationalist mindset, is a key tenet of what they offer, chiming perfectly with Praxity’s business mission. The technical rigour, creativity and adaptability of their professionals has set the firm on a continually upward trajectory, seeing them respond to an ever-changing world with grace.

Commenting on this, FBM Advisory founding partner, Fabián Birnbaum, said: “Through proactivity, innovation and dedication, we offer tailor-made solutions to our clients. We become your partners – that’s our spirit! We are pleased to have joined Praxity since it is one of the most prominent alliances in the world with an excellent professional level and is at the forefront of knowledge.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Marosa VAT, Various Locations, Europe

In more news for the first quarter of 2024, Praxity are also delighted to announce that pan-European VAT and software specialist Marosa VAT have joined the Praxity Alliance. Headquartered in Vigo, Spain, Marosa has a vast array of experience operating across European jurisdictions, supporting clients in Belgium, UK, Netherlands and elsewhere.

Utilising their unique and industry-leading software, Marosa submits over 40,000 VAT returns per year and continues to rapidly expand rapidly across the continent. Independent but with a naturally collaborative spirit, the firm is a perfect fit for the Praxity Alliance.

The firm’s focus on compliance and their “many countries, one tax” specialisation means deep knowledge of many territories, making their cross-border experience count for their clients. Their position as a leading tax technologist alongside this means they bring a unique set of capabilities to the Alliance. Marosa has offices across Europe, ensuring they have experts on the ground in several locations.

Commenting on this, Praxity CEO, Sam Louis, said: “Praxity firms are handpicked according to a rigorous and peer-reviewed application process, with the quality, direction and prominence of each firm considered carefully. We welcome two outstanding firms who share our passion for and commitment to client service, communication and collaboration in all their actions.”

The agility and talent of professionals in these firms will perform an important role in their regions and, through the connections afforded by the Praxity Alliance, throughout the world. With the welcoming of these two innovative new members, Praxity continues to underline its credentials as the largest and fastest-growing alliance of independent accountancy and consulting firms worldwide.