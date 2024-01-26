MGI Worldwide has announced that the Brazilian firm COKINOS Auditores e Consultores, based in São Paulo is joining its network. This strategic move aligns with the firm’s vision to enhance its global reach, improve operational efficiency, and provide clients with an even broader spectrum of services.

Expanding MGI’s reach in the Latin America region, COKINOS’ experienced team of 3 partners and 12 professionals, has been serving a varied portfolio of clients since 1990 in the areas of auditing, consulting, taxation, expert assistance, company valuations and other services. The firm places great importance on keeping technically up-to-date through continuous training by accredited entities.

Why join MGI’s global accounting network?

When asked about the expectations around joining the network, the firm highlighted several key objectives:

· Financial Growth: Leveraging global opportunities to expand and serve foreign clients, contributing to the firm’s financial growth.

· Operational Excellence: Improving operational processes and service quality to meet international standards and exceed client expectations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

· Global Services: Offering clients services beyond their locality through dedicated representatives within the MGI Worldwide network.

· Knowledge Exchange: Actively participating in technical forums to obtain and share industry-specific knowledge.

· Problem-Solving Collaboration: Engaging in discussions about common problems, trends, and threats to find effective solutions.

· Cost Efficiency: Sharing costs for tools and operational services, maximizing efficiency in a collaborative environment.

· Marketing Support: Receiving marketing support to enhance the visibility of COKINOS and its services.

The decision to join the network was driven by the desire to create a more extensive network in the market and reduce costs. While challenges arose during the pandemic and other crises, Cokinos remains committed to streamlining its operations for increased efficiency.

Sectors & specialisations

COKINOS specialises in the following areas:

· Auditing

· Consultancy

· Valuation and Due Diligence

· Accountancy

…and has developed expertise in various sectors, including:

· Hospitals, Schools, Industry, and Commerce

· Foundations & Non-profit Organizations (NGOs)

· Agribusiness

· Social Security

Commenting on this, COKINOS Auditores e Consultores key contact and partner, Demétrio Cokinos, said: “We are a client-centric company, dedicated to understanding our clients’ needs, providing innovative solutions, and building trust and retention through tangible results. This strategic partnership with MGI Worldwide marks a significant milestone for COKINOS, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, global collaboration, and client satisfaction. The firm looks forward to leveraging this network to deliver unparalleled value to its clients and contribute to the international accounting community.”

Why São Paulo?

São Paulo is the most populous city outside of Asia and the world’s 4th largest city by population. Additionally, São Paulo is the largest Portuguese-speaking city in the world. The city is Brazil’s economic powerhouse and one of the most significant financial hubs in South America. Renowned for its vibrant business environment, the city enjoys a robust economy, with key sectors ranging from finance and technology to manufacturing and services. São Paulo is home to a multitude of multinational corporations, and an ideal destination for businesses seeking strategic growth and opportunities in the heart of Brazil.