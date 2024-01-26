MGI Worldwide has announced that the Brazilian firm COKINOS Auditores e Consultores, based in São Paulo is joining its network. This strategic move aligns with the firm’s vision to enhance its global reach, improve operational efficiency, and provide clients with an even broader spectrum of services.
Expanding MGI’s reach in the Latin America region, COKINOS’ experienced team of 3 partners and 12 professionals, has been serving a varied portfolio of clients since 1990 in the areas of auditing, consulting, taxation, expert assistance, company valuations and other services. The firm places great importance on keeping technically up-to-date through continuous training by accredited entities.
Why join MGI’s global accounting network?
When asked about the expectations around joining the network, the firm highlighted several key objectives:
· Financial Growth: Leveraging global opportunities to expand and serve foreign clients, contributing to the firm’s financial growth.
· Operational Excellence: Improving operational processes and service quality to meet international standards and exceed client expectations.
· Global Services: Offering clients services beyond their locality through dedicated representatives within the MGI Worldwide network.
· Knowledge Exchange: Actively participating in technical forums to obtain and share industry-specific knowledge.
· Problem-Solving Collaboration: Engaging in discussions about common problems, trends, and threats to find effective solutions.
· Cost Efficiency: Sharing costs for tools and operational services, maximizing efficiency in a collaborative environment.
· Marketing Support: Receiving marketing support to enhance the visibility of COKINOS and its services.
The decision to join the network was driven by the desire to create a more extensive network in the market and reduce costs. While challenges arose during the pandemic and other crises, Cokinos remains committed to streamlining its operations for increased efficiency.
Sectors & specialisations
COKINOS specialises in the following areas:
· Auditing
· Consultancy
· Valuation and Due Diligence
· Accountancy
…and has developed expertise in various sectors, including:
· Hospitals, Schools, Industry, and Commerce
· Foundations & Non-profit Organizations (NGOs)
· Agribusiness
· Social Security
Commenting on this, COKINOS Auditores e Consultores key contact and partner, Demétrio Cokinos, said: “We are a client-centric company, dedicated to understanding our clients’ needs, providing innovative solutions, and building trust and retention through tangible results. This strategic partnership with MGI Worldwide marks a significant milestone for COKINOS, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, global collaboration, and client satisfaction. The firm looks forward to leveraging this network to deliver unparalleled value to its clients and contribute to the international accounting community.”
Why São Paulo?
São Paulo is the most populous city outside of Asia and the world’s 4th largest city by population. Additionally, São Paulo is the largest Portuguese-speaking city in the world. The city is Brazil’s economic powerhouse and one of the most significant financial hubs in South America. Renowned for its vibrant business environment, the city enjoys a robust economy, with key sectors ranging from finance and technology to manufacturing and services. São Paulo is home to a multitude of multinational corporations, and an ideal destination for businesses seeking strategic growth and opportunities in the heart of Brazil.