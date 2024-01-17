MGI Worldwide has announced that Orplan Auditores Independentes, based in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, will join the global network.
In business now for 60 years, Orplan is a family firm comprising four partners and 40 professionals. The firm’s partners are two father-son/daughter duos: Pedro Alberto de Souza and his daughter Fabiana Souza, and Marco Almeida and his son Erick Almeida.
Between them they have extensive industry experience: Almeida Sr. is president of Ibracom, (a private organization established in 1971 to promote the advancement of the audit profession), as well as serving with several other industry bodies. Almeida Jr. is part of the regional accounting council, the ‘Conselho regional de Contabilidade.’ As the two younger generational partners, Almeida Jr. and Souza have contributed greatly to much of the transformation within the firm, in terms of audit processes, renewals and technology.
The firm offers services in the areas of auditing, consulting, and accounting and has a very diverse portfolio including non-profits, civil construction, football, steel, construction and NGOs. Orplan Auditores Independentes aims to provide the best accounting, auditing, and consultancy services, always working to meet the needs of each client with agility, safety and trust.
Orplan Auditores Independentes has valuable relationships and links with other MGI members in Brazil. Partner at the firm Marco Almeida, explains: “The company expects our move from the MGI Association to the MGI Worldwide network to further strengthen our brand in Brazil as we work together to gain market visibility, attract new customers, achieve greater synergy and exchange innovation, marketing and HR knowledge with other members.”
