The restructuring and insolvency arm of PKF has appointed the former chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM), Philip King, as an advisor as the business looks to further expand its business operations.
King, who also served on the Joint Insolvency Committee between 2011 – 2020 and was the JIC’s first ever Lay Chair, has worked in the credit industry for more than 40 years. This includes 26 years in front-line credit management and 14 years as the CICM CEO.
Most recently he was the interim Small Business Commissioner sharing his experience with all sizes of business about the importance of managing cashflow and getting paid.
King has stated that he’s been “impressed” with the work PKF has been doing to support businesses in need of restructuring: “I hope to be able to bring my specialist knowledge and expertise of the credit industry and insolvency coupled with direct experience of the challenges faces by businesses both large and small to help PKF further extend the capabilities and reach of the services it offers.
“Insolvency can be a challenging time, and I have learned that it is not just the financial impact, but also the impact on local communities, economies and an individual’s health and wellbeing that need to be clearly recognised and managed. PKF recognises this and I am looking forward to working with the team in this area.”
PKF business advisory team director, Brendan Clarkson, added: “Philip is one of the best-known faces in the credit industry and his expertise is hugely respected among his peers.
“His advice in extending the services we offer and the events we organise within local business communities will help support businesses throughout some challenging times ahead. I have no doubt that Philip will fit in well here and be valued by both colleagues and clients.”