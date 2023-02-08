Midlands-based accountancy and advisory firm PKF Smith Cooper has launched a new partner-led consultancy service called PKF VAT Assist to provide individuals and businesses across the UK with on-demand access to specialist indirect tax support.

The consultancy service offers a direct line for indirect tax advice for finance professionals, intermediaries and businesses, such as in-house finance and tax teams, trade associations, and accounting firms without a VAT specialist. Clients will be able to seek support on a range of VAT queries, including compliance, tax liabilities, international supply chains, land and property, and treatment of input VAT.

With over 50 years of collective experience, the specialist indirect tax team behind PKF VAT Assist will deliver technical support and tailored solutions via email, landline and mobile. Clients can register for the service on one of three quarterly subscription packages or opt for a more informal support arrangement that offers discounted rates on fees.

The launch of the new VAT consultancy service follows a year of growth for the tax team at PKF Smith Cooper. The tax division gained fourteen new recruits in 2022, including an R&D specialist and a capital allowances specialist, and saw four promotions to tax partner, with further expansion in progress.

PKF Smith Cooper VAT & indirect tax partner, Gavin West, commented: “As part of PKF Smith Cooper’s ongoing commitment to client excellence, we are constantly looking for opportunities to expand our service offerings. VAT is a complex tax and we are seeing an increasing amount of HMRC enquiries and disputes across industry sectors. PKF VAT Assist facilitates quick and easy access to expert advice at competitive rates. Whether you are looking for ongoing support with compliance, assistance with HMRC enquiries and disputes or specialist solutions to VAT queries, our on-demand consultancy service is designed to operate as a seamless extension to your business.”