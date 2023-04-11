Professional services provider, Optionis Group, has unveiled a new corporate brand identity and a change of name to Caroola Group Limited in line with plans to “accelerate growth in key markets.”

The company, which provides accountancy, tax and payroll employment solutions to contractors, sole traders and small businesses in the UK, has announced the change following the culmination of a two-year transformation project that focussed on building innovative technology to unlock market leading service levels, delivered through one brand.

The move will also see the firm’s accountancy brands, SJD Accountancy, First Freelance, Nixon Williams and ClearSky Accounting coming together to form one single brand – Caroola Accountancy, which now sits within Caroola Group – over the coming months. The Parasol and Brian Alfred brands are also now part of the Caroola Group.

The launch of the new brand is also dedicated to further building on the company’s ethos of providing a customer-centric, modern approach to accountancy for the self-employed community.

The rebrand also sees the appointment of a new CEO, Andy Ross to help steer the firm’s new strategic direction. Andy has a long track record of guiding businesses through periods of transformational change in multiple industries across the UK and Europe and will be spearheading the company’s growth plans.

Caroola Group CEO, Andy Ross, said: “This rebrand project has been in the making for a long time and I’m thrilled to be part of the team to help launch Caroola – it signals an exciting new journey for the group.

“The Caroola Group will support us in building and strengthening our solutions for the self-employed community in the UK, as well as helping us accelerate growth in key markets at a time when the need for expert tax and accountancy support is greater than ever.

“We’re confident that the Caroola Group is a solid foundation for our future growth plans.

“The whole team, our partners and the board are excited to embark on this new journey as Caroola Group, keeping our customers at the core of our brand proposition and evolving our products and services to suit an ever-changing marketplace.”