Nexia has announced the appointment of Reyland Torres as its new network quality director. Working alongside Nexia’s COO and global head of quality, Paul Ginman, Torres will manage Nexia’s network audit quality monitoring programme.
He will be responsible for planning, as well as participating in, reviews across the global membership and will work closely with Nexia’s global regional executive directors during the new membership application process.
Torres is a fully qualified accountant with nearly 15 years of experience within professional services. He specialises in the design, implementation and operation of quality monitoring reviews, providing technical advice, and delivering audit services to clients in varied industries. He also has deep experience in financial services, predominantly the asset management and banking sectors, ranging from simple investment structures to highly regulated companies in the UK and other key jurisdictions.
Prior to joining Nexia, Torres led multiple projects and quality monitoring reviews at KPMG Islands Group covering the UK Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories as well as many Caribbean nations. Also a Deloitte UK alumnus, he helped those charged with governance by ensuring the quality of work of client-facing teams and supporting them in achieving compliance with relevant international standards.
Commenting on his appointment, Torres said: “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of Nexia. I look forward to making valuable contributions to the strategic priorities of the members and their leaders by helping them enhance the quality of their work.”
Nexia chief executive, Tim Wilson, concluded: “We are very pleased to welcome Reyland to Nexia. His comprehensive expertise and experience in this field will be instrumental in enhancing and supporting member firms’ quality processes whilst strengthening the network.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData