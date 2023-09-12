Nexia has announced the launch of a new member firm to service the German market, Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft (Nexia Germany).

Comprising eleven offices across Germany and an annual turnover more than €62 million, Nexia Germany will provide services to domestic and international medium-sized companies requiring German advice for audit, tax and advisory matters. Nexia Germany is due to start trading in October 2023.

With a staff of more than 450 people, including over 120 public auditors, certified tax advisors and lawyers, Nexia Germany is made up of eleven ex-RSM GmbH locations. These include: Berlin, Chemnitz, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Halle/Leipzig, Koblenz (including the Zell branch), Cologne, Mannheim and Munich. With a proud and celebrated history of audit, tax and transactional services to the upper middle-market, Nexia Germany, in concert with the Nexia global network, will also provide innovative corporate and legal advisory services to domestic and international clients.

Commenting on this, Nexia chief executive, Tim Wilson, said: “I am excited to welcome such a strong and experienced partner into the Nexia network. The fact that they have chosen to operate as a branded Nexia firm is a testament to their belief in our long-term strategy and an important step in the global recognition of the Nexia brand.

“The launch of Nexia Germany also reinforces and highlights Nexia’s dedication to the German market as a priority jurisdiction. Nexia Germany’s expertise in audit, tax and advisory services is a valuable addition to our international network and greatly benefits our global clients. We look forward to a promising future of growth in this region.”

Nexia Germany partner and spokesperson, Santosh Varughese, concluded: “The global and high-quality Nexia network enables us to continue to offer customised solutions for the specific needs of our customers. Together with our service portfolio and our employees, we will therefore continue to play a significant role in the German market.”